Franklin was born on December 11, 1945 and passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Franklin was a resident of Illinois at the time of passing. Born and raised in Ohio, Frank attended Cathedral Latin High School and earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Dayton, where he met his adoring wife, Karin, a student at nearby St. Elizabeth School of Nursing. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials in his name to: Respiratory Health Association, 1440 W. Washington Boulevard, Chicago, Illinois 60607 Guardian Angel Basset Rescue 108 E. Main Street Post Office Box 288 Dwight, Illinois 60420 The family also extends its deepest thanks to the terrific doctors, nurses, University of Chicago medical students, and other staff at North Shore University Hospital, Evanston, who provided exceptional and compassionate care. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 3, 2019