Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Gerald Catholic Church
Oak Lawn, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANKLIN MCNERNEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANKLIN P. MCNERNEY


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Franklin Patrick McNerney (95) passed away June 20, 2019. Known as "Mac", he was born in Chicago, Illinois,on December 1, 1923. Frank, an entrepreneur, founded two successful companies in the tool and die industry. He proudly served with the US Army Air Forces as a B-24 navigator, completing 35 missions in WWII, and earning the rank of Captain. He returned to marry the love of his life, Lois. He and Lois enjoyed many reunions over the years with his fellow aviators from the 451st Bombardment Group. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Lois. He is survived by their four children Patricia (Jim), Christine (David), Mary (Joseph), and Frank (Christine), eight grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks you to donate to the St. Vincent de Paul Society or the USO. Frank volunteered with his local church's St. Vincent de Paul into his 90s. The family extends their heartfelt thanks to Milestone Senior Living, Stoughton, WI where Frank and Lois were among the first residents three years ago, and to Heartland Hospice Care. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 26, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Thompson-Kuenster Funeral Home, Oak Lawn, IL. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, June 27, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Gerald Catholic Church, Oak Lawn. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Park. Arrangement by Thompson-Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 95th St., Oak Lawn, IL 60453, 708-425-0500, www.thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now