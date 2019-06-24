Franklin Patrick McNerney (95) passed away June 20, 2019. Known as "Mac", he was born in Chicago, Illinois,on December 1, 1923. Frank, an entrepreneur, founded two successful companies in the tool and die industry. He proudly served with the US Army Air Forces as a B-24 navigator, completing 35 missions in WWII, and earning the rank of Captain. He returned to marry the love of his life, Lois. He and Lois enjoyed many reunions over the years with his fellow aviators from the 451st Bombardment Group. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Lois. He is survived by their four children Patricia (Jim), Christine (David), Mary (Joseph), and Frank (Christine), eight grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks you to donate to the St. Vincent de Paul Society or the USO. Frank volunteered with his local church's St. Vincent de Paul into his 90s. The family extends their heartfelt thanks to Milestone Senior Living, Stoughton, WI where Frank and Lois were among the first residents three years ago, and to Heartland Hospice Care. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 26, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Thompson-Kuenster Funeral Home, Oak Lawn, IL. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, June 27, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Gerald Catholic Church, Oak Lawn. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Park. Arrangement by Thompson-Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 95th St., Oak Lawn, IL 60453, 708-425-0500, www.thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary