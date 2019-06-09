Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
(773) 238-0075
Resources
More Obituaries for Franklin St. Lawrence
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Franklin St. Lawrence

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Franklin St. Lawrence Obituary
Franklin R. St. Lawrence 82, June 5, 2019. Dear son of the late Franklin and the late Mary (nee Doran). Loving brother of the late Margaret (the late Bill) Koll and James St. Lawrence. Uncle and great-uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Wednesday 9:00 a.m. from Donnellan Funeral Home 10525 S. Western Ave. Chicago to Christ the King Church (93rd Street and Hamilton Ave) for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Int. Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday 3-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . 8430 West Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL. 60631. Info (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donnellan Funeral Home
Download Now