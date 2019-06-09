|
Franklin R. St. Lawrence 82, June 5, 2019. Dear son of the late Franklin and the late Mary (nee Doran). Loving brother of the late Margaret (the late Bill) Koll and James St. Lawrence. Uncle and great-uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Wednesday 9:00 a.m. from Donnellan Funeral Home 10525 S. Western Ave. Chicago to Christ the King Church (93rd Street and Hamilton Ave) for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Int. Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday 3-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . 8430 West Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL. 60631. Info (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 9, 2019