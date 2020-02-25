|
Fred A. Robinson, age 91. Loving husband of Ina Berkley Robinson and the late Sylvia Robinson. Devoted father of Diane (James) Albright and step father of Leslie (Dean) Klassman and Kent (Judith) Berkley. Proud grandfather of Daniel (Kristin), Ashley and step grandfather of Brooke (Jonathan), Ben (Becca) and step great grandfather of Willow. Dear brother of Phyllis (Perry) Gerber, and the late Marvin (Phyllis) Robinson. Cherished uncle of Debbie (Jay) Lipkin, Wendy (Alan) Price, Howard (Katie) Gerber and Kathy (Bill) Bufkin. Graveside service Wednesday 12Noon at Millburn Cemetery, 18577 Millburn Road, Old Mill Creek, Illinois. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 25, 2020