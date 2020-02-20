|
Fred A. Ruben, "Coach Fred", 93, son of the late Joseph and Sarah, nee Satenstein; beloved husband of 67 years of Betty, nee Dermer; devoted father of Carol (Jeffrey) Clark and David (Josie Howard) Ruben; cherished grandfather of Jennifer (Chad) Kinney, Courtney (Justin) Opsahl, Emily (Tyler) Opperman, Joshua (Katherine Dorn) Clark, William (Lisa Daul) Ruben, Jamison Ruben (Nicole Bono), and Nicholas Ruben; adoring great-grandfather of Ellis Opperman; treasured brother of Lois (the late Al) Weber; caring son-in-law of the late Yetta and Abe Dermer; dear brother-in-law of Marilyn (the late Harold) Dermer; loving uncle and great uncle to many nieces and nephews; fond cousin; WWII veteran; physical education and health teacher, guidance counselor, and football, baseball, and swim coach at Lake View High School for 25 years; founder of the Lake View Alumni Association; football coach at Sullivan High School for 10 years; drivers education instructor at Mather High School; volunteer at Highland Park Hospital for 23 years; and a very special friend and mentor to many. Memorial service Sunday, February 23rd, 1:00 pm at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd., Wilmette. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014, The New Lake View Alumni Association, P.O. Box 57882, Chicago, IL 60618 or to a . For info: 847-256-5700.
