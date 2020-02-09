|
Fred A. Seidel. Loving husband of Bernice Seidel. Devoted father of Rabbi Jeff (Penina) Seidel, Pamela (Maynerd) Steinberg and the late Bruce Seidel. Proud grandfather of Dr. Lawrence (Anna), Mitchell (Dara), Dr. David (Ally), Benzion, Chaninah (Shoshana), Elisha, Moriah (Chaim) and Shira (Gavriel). Cherished great grandfather of many. Service Sunday 12 Noon at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Westlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Congregation Or Torah, 3800 West Dempster Street, Skokie, Illinois 60076 www.ortorah.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 9, 2020