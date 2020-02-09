Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
12:00 PM
Chicago Jewish Funerals
8851 Skokie Blvd
Skokie, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Seidel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred A. Seidel

Add a Memory
Fred A. Seidel Obituary
Fred A. Seidel. Loving husband of Bernice Seidel. Devoted father of Rabbi Jeff (Penina) Seidel, Pamela (Maynerd) Steinberg and the late Bruce Seidel. Proud grandfather of Dr. Lawrence (Anna), Mitchell (Dara), Dr. David (Ally), Benzion, Chaninah (Shoshana), Elisha, Moriah (Chaim) and Shira (Gavriel). Cherished great grandfather of many. Service Sunday 12 Noon at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Westlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Congregation Or Torah, 3800 West Dempster Street, Skokie, Illinois 60076 www.ortorah.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Download Now