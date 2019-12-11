Home

Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-1000
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
4:00 PM
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
View Map
Fred C. Hohnke Jr., age 79; beloved husband of the late Carol J. Hohnke, nee Dakter; loving father of Kathryn (fiancé Al Granum), Fred C. III (Daisy), James (Meredith Dehmer) Hohnke; cherished grandfather of Grace Dehmer, Frederick IV and Lucas Hohnke; dear brother of Roy Sears and brother in-law of Ron and Joyce Ruckert and Ron and Kathleen Dakter. Memorial Visitation, Saturday, December 14th 11:00 AM until Celebration of Life at 4:00 PM at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 blk. So. of Ogden Ave.) Downers Grove. Interment Private. 630/968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 11, 2019
