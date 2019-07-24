|
Fred C. Kaminski, age 65, at rest July 19, 2019 at his home in Westmont, IL, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Carol (nee Basalone); loving father of Amy (Brian) Blackwell, Freddy and John Kaminski; dearest grandfather of Alex and James; devoted son of Laverne "Dolly" (the late Chester) Kaminski; dear brother of Chester and Gail Kaminski, Wendy (Mike) Chyterbok and the late Joey Kaminski; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Saturday July 27, 2019 at 9:30 A.M. from the West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services 39 N. Cass Ave., Westmont to Notre Dame Church, Clarendon Hills for a 10 A.M. Funeral Mass. Interment Clarendon Hills Cemetery. Visitation Friday July 26 from 4-9 P.M. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the . Info 630-852-8000 or www.westsuburbanfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 24, 2019