West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services
39 N. Cass Ave
Westmont, IL 60559
(630) 852-8000
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services
39 N. Cass Ave.
Westmont, IL
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services
39 N. Cass Ave
Westmont, IL 60559
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Notre Dame Church
64 Norfolk Ave.
Westmont, IL
Fred C. Kaminski


1954 - 2019
Fred C. Kaminski Obituary
Fred C. Kaminski, age 65, at rest July 19, 2019 at his home in Westmont, IL, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Carol (nee Basalone); loving father of Amy (Brian) Blackwell, Freddy and John Kaminski; dearest grandfather of Alex and James; devoted son of Laverne "Dolly" (the late Chester) Kaminski; dear brother of Chester and Gail Kaminski, Wendy (Mike) Chyterbok and the late Joey Kaminski; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Saturday July 27, 2019 at 9:30 A.M. from the West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services 39 N. Cass Ave., Westmont to Notre Dame Church, Clarendon Hills for a 10 A.M. Funeral Mass. Interment Clarendon Hills Cemetery. Visitation Friday July 26 from 4-9 P.M. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the . Info 630-852-8000 or www.westsuburbanfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 24, 2019
