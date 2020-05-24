Fred Clifton Good, 95, of River Forest, Illinois, passed away May 18. Fred was born Dec. 27, 1924, to Ray and Lillian (Beckwith) Good. He graduated from Oak Park and River Forest High School and the University of Illinois. He is survived by his loving wife Dorothy Deist Wood; he was previously married to the late Dorothy (Stockdale) Good and the late Marjorie (Ulvestad) Good. Fred is also survived by many loving family members; sons William (Sarah) Good and Carl (Victoria) Good; daughters Susan (William) Cashman and Sally Kucko; stepdaughters Joan (Evan) Bauer, Barbara Dwyer (Tom Greenberg) and Karen Baehler (Jon Foley); stepsons Robert (Lanie) Deist, John (Karen) Deist, Thomas Deist and William Deist (Leslie McLeod); grandchildren Grace Good, Max Good, Hanna Good, Daniel (Valerie) Cashman, Patrick (Beth) Cashman, Kerry (T.J.) Anson, Keegan (Mallory) Kucko, Jean (Timothy Maness) Bauer, Peter (Kali) Dwyer, Kirsten Lesak-Greenberg, Luke Foley, William Foley, Sarah (David) Gonzalez, Kathleen Deist, Christine (Kevin) Dunham, Charles (Emma) Deist, Brittany (Kee Welch) and Shawnee Deist; great-grandfather of twenty. Fred spent most of his career in the field of association management, serving as the chief staff executive for the National Roofing Contractors Association from 1957 until his retirement in 1989. During that time, he was recognized as a Chartered (now Certified) Association Executive, part of the first class of association professionals so recognized. He was awarded the highest honor in the roofing industry, the J.A. Piper Award, in 1981. Fred loved sports and was a longtime member of the River Forest Tennis Club, where he served as president in 1974, and the Oak Park Country Club. A native Chicagoan, he also loved living in River Forest, where he served as village trustee from 1973-1977. A private memorial service has been held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Roofing Alliance earmarked for the Fred Good Scholarship. The purpose of the scholarship is to assist individuals seeking to further their education to pursue careers in the roofing or building construction industries. If you would like to donate, please contact Bennett Judson at bjusdon@nrca.net or (847) 493-7513. Arrangements by Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home: drechslerbrownwilliams.com or 708-383-3191
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.