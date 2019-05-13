Home

Fred F. Koch Obituary
Fred F. Koch, age 94 of Naperville, IL, peacefully passed away at Harbor Chase of Naperville, Sun., May 12, 2019. He was born June 23, 1924. Loving husband of the late Sarah C. Koch, nee Chick wedded for 49 years. Beloved father of Maria (Adam) Pogwist. Cherished grandpa of Lily Sarah Pogwist. Preceded in death by parents, John and Hilma Koch and sister, Lorraine Stachura. Fred was a proud US Navy WWII Veteran. He had a long career as a mechanic with Eastern Airlines. Fred was an avid fan of Notre Dame! Visitation: Tues., May 14th 4-8 PM Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville IL 60540. Mass: Wed., May 15th 9:30 AM at SS. Peter & Paul Church, 36 N. Ellsworth St., Naperville, IL 60540. Entombment will follow at Assumption Mausoleum, Wheaton, IL. Info: 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 13, 2019
