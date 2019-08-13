Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home & Crematory
601 Indiana St
Lawrence, KS 66044
(785) 843-5111
Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Rau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred George Rau Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fred George Rau Jr. Obituary
On Friday, August 9, 2019, Fred George Rau Jr., loving father of five children, eleven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren passed away at the age of 79. We rejoice that he is now in heaven rejoined with his beloved wife of 36 years, Donna Dee Rau. Fred is survived by five children: Mark Rau (Melissa Rau, Topeka KS), Tammy Moszeter (Tym Moszeter, Lawrence KS), Kris Rau (Glen Ellyn, IL), Greg Rau (Carol Rau, Lawrence KS), Beth White (Paul White, Mason, OH). The family plans a graveside service in Glen Ellyn, Illinois at a later date to be determined. See full obituary at www.rumsey-yost.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now