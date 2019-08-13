|
|
On Friday, August 9, 2019, Fred George Rau Jr., loving father of five children, eleven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren passed away at the age of 79. We rejoice that he is now in heaven rejoined with his beloved wife of 36 years, Donna Dee Rau. Fred is survived by five children: Mark Rau (Melissa Rau, Topeka KS), Tammy Moszeter (Tym Moszeter, Lawrence KS), Kris Rau (Glen Ellyn, IL), Greg Rau (Carol Rau, Lawrence KS), Beth White (Paul White, Mason, OH). The family plans a graveside service in Glen Ellyn, Illinois at a later date to be determined. See full obituary at www.rumsey-yost.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 13, 2019