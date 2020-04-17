|
Fred Glasper, age 78, died April 14, 2020 at Avow Hospice Home in Naples Fl. Proud Army Veteran of the Vietnam war. He was born in Chicago and worked as a Tool and Die maker at Shure Corporation. In 2004 Fred and Barbara were married in St Thomas V.I. and her children, Lisa Strock, Heather Bailey and son in law Vinny Bailey adopted him as their own. For the next sixteen years he and Barbara pursued their love of travel and cruised to many parts of the world. In 2017 they retired as snowbirds to Marco Island, Fl. He loved Chicago and could be found "flaneuring" around the neighborhoods. He was a member of the Art Institute, Chicago History Museum, where he volunteered, Lincoln Park Zoo, the Architecture Center and the Chicago Power Squadron. He will be missed by his Chicago and Florida friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 17, 2020