Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
(630) 932-1500
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
Memorial Mass
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ the King
1501 S. Main St.
Lombard, IL
Prayer Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
Fred H La Bella Obituary
Fred H. La Bella, age 90, of Lombard. Beloved husband of Tressa, nee Ponsetto; loving father of John La Bella (Fiancée Jennifer Sons) and Maria (David) Martin; devoted grandfather of 11; preceded in death by 2 brothers and 1 sister; uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Memorial Gathering, Friday, September 13, 9AM until time of prayers at 10:30 AM at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 blks. So. Of Roosevelt Rd.) Lombard. Memorial mass 11 AM at Christ the King, 1501 S. Main St., Lombard. Interment private. Memorials to Lurie's Children Hospital, 225 E Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60611, are appreciated. Funeral info: (630) 932-1500 or www.knollcrest.net.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 11, 2019
