|
|
Fred H. La Bella, age 90, of Lombard. Beloved husband of Tressa, nee Ponsetto; loving father of John La Bella (Fiancée Jennifer Sons) and Maria (David) Martin; devoted grandfather of 11; preceded in death by 2 brothers and 1 sister; uncle of many nieces and nephews.
Memorial Gathering, Friday, September 13, 9AM until time of prayers at 10:30 AM at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 blks. So. Of Roosevelt Rd.) Lombard. Memorial mass 11 AM at Christ the King, 1501 S. Main St., Lombard. Interment private. Memorials to Lurie's Children Hospital, 225 E Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60611, are appreciated. Funeral info: (630) 932-1500 or www.knollcrest.net.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 11, 2019