Fred H. Lehman, 75, of Lincolnshire, passed away peacefully on September 17, 2019. Owned and operated Lehman's True Value in Chicago from 1963 to 2009. Beloved husband of Patricia; loving father of Michelle (Tom) Schofield, Christine (Ron) Krone, Lisa (Marty) Grunder, Jennifer (Andy) Stavros, Fred (Alison); cherished grandfather of 19. A visitation will be held Sunday, September 22, 2019 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm at Kelley and Spalding Funeral Home, 1787 Deerfield Road, Highland Park, IL 60035. A funeral mass will be held Monday, September 23, 2019 10:00 am at Holy Cross Church, 724 Elder Lane, Deerfield, IL 60035. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Holy Cross Church. For info or directions please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuner alhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 20, 2019