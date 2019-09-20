Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home - Highland Park
1787 Deerfield Road
Highland Park, IL 60035
(847) 831-4260
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home - Highland Park
1787 Deerfield Road
Highland Park, IL 60035
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Church
724 Elder Lane
Deerfield, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Lehman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred H. Lehman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fred H. Lehman Obituary
Fred H. Lehman, 75, of Lincolnshire, passed away peacefully on September 17, 2019. Owned and operated Lehman's True Value in Chicago from 1963 to 2009. Beloved husband of Patricia; loving father of Michelle (Tom) Schofield, Christine (Ron) Krone, Lisa (Marty) Grunder, Jennifer (Andy) Stavros, Fred (Alison); cherished grandfather of 19. A visitation will be held Sunday, September 22, 2019 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm at Kelley and Spalding Funeral Home, 1787 Deerfield Road, Highland Park, IL 60035. A funeral mass will be held Monday, September 23, 2019 10:00 am at Holy Cross Church, 724 Elder Lane, Deerfield, IL 60035. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Holy Cross Church. For info or directions please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuner alhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home - Highland Park
Download Now