Fred H. Yaeger, Loving Husband of the late Joyce, nee Korcek; Loving Father of Jane (Stan) Wiedmeyer, Patricia, Jeanie (Joe) Mitacek and Liz (Joe) Huck; Grandfather of David (Rachel) and Scott Wiedmeyer, Brittany, Lauren and Emily Mitacek, Rachel and Daniel Huck; Great Grandfather of Jaiden Mitacek; Brother of Lynne (the late Fred) Morissette, John (Vivian), Judy (Robert) Lawlor, Mary (George) Slagle. Preceded in death by brother Al Stanley and sister Diane Massari. Served four years in the Air Force and retired from Jewel in 1991. Visitation Wed 2-8 pm at Pedersen Ryberg Funeral Home, 435 N. York St., Elmhurst. Funeral Thursday Feb 21, at 9:30 am from the funeral home to Mary Queen of Heaven Church for 10 am Mass. Interment to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For info (630) 834-1133 or www.pedersenryberg.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 19, 2019