Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pedersen-Ryberg Mortuary
435 York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
(630) 834-1133
Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Yaeger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred H. Yaeger

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Fred H. Yaeger Obituary
Fred H. Yaeger, Loving Husband of the late Joyce, nee Korcek; Loving Father of Jane (Stan) Wiedmeyer, Patricia, Jeanie (Joe) Mitacek and Liz (Joe) Huck; Grandfather of David (Rachel) and Scott Wiedmeyer, Brittany, Lauren and Emily Mitacek, Rachel and Daniel Huck; Great Grandfather of Jaiden Mitacek; Brother of Lynne (the late Fred) Morissette, John (Vivian), Judy (Robert) Lawlor, Mary (George) Slagle. Preceded in death by brother Al Stanley and sister Diane Massari. Served four years in the Air Force and retired from Jewel in 1991. Visitation Wed 2-8 pm at Pedersen Ryberg Funeral Home, 435 N. York St., Elmhurst. Funeral Thursday Feb 21, at 9:30 am from the funeral home to Mary Queen of Heaven Church for 10 am Mass. Interment to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For info (630) 834-1133 or www.pedersenryberg.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.