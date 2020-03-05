|
Fred J. Busch, 82, Air Force Veteran of Portage Park, passed away on March 1, 2020. Beloved husband of Margaret nee Daichendt for 43 years. Loving uncle to Kristine (Dean) Nickerson, Kurt (Denise) Daichendt, Karolyn (Rich) Cherepski, and Kevin Daichendt. Cherished great-uncle to Kaela, Angelo, Maximilian, Dietrich, Raiden, Janna, Emmanuel, and Nathan. Fond cousin of Eddie M. Fred leaves behind many friends and family in both the United States and Europe. He was a veteran of the US Air Force Strategic Air Command. Fred was also an avid Cubs fan and car enthusiast. He loved talking about cars and tinkering with them. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from noon until the time of service, at 3pm. Inurnment will follow at a later date at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Fred's name to any Veteran organization of your choosing. Arrangements entrusted to Chicagoland Cremation Options of Schiller Park, Illinois.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 5, 2020