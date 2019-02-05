|
Fred J. Niekamp, beloved husband of the late Betsy nee Gould. Loving father of Fred C. (Louella), Nancy (Marc) Kurstin, Jenny (Joe) Bernas-Kirk, Thomas, Peggy (Bill) Forthman, Michael (Tina), Patsy (Tom) Wallace and Barbara (Vince) Steinkuller. Dear grandfather of 21 and great grandfather of 14. Visitation Saturday February 9, 2019 from 9:00 AM until the time of service 11:30 AM at the Vandenberg Funeral Home 17248 S. Harlem Ave Tinley Park, IL. Interment in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Proud WWII Veteran. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Illinois Chapter 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800 Chicago, IL 60631. 708-532-1635 or www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 5, 2019