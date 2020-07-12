1/
Fred J. Roti Jr.
Suddenly. Beloved son of the late Fred J. Sr. "Bull" and the late Elvera (nee Vegetabile) Roti; dear brother to the late twin Carl "Rick", Marie, Frank "Murphy" (Paulette "Sis""), Ronald (Ann), and Stephen (Catherine) Roti; fond uncle of Alesa, Caroline, Natalie, Jessica, Sydney, and John Thomas. Please omit flower. Memorial Service Wednesday 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Chapel Service 12 p.m. at Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home 544 W. 31st St. (Chicago) Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For info (312)225-8500 or colettasonsfuneralhome.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Memorial service
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home
JUL
15
Service
12:00 PM
Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home
544 West 31st Street
Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 225-8500
