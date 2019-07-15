Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Burgess
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred L. Burgess

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fred L. Burgess In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of our Brother on His Birthday, July 15th

Our hearts still ache in sadness, and secret tears still flow. What it meant to lose you, no one will ever know.

Happy Birthday!

Your Sisters, Johnnie M. Wormbly, & Cora A. James, Nephews & Niece, Daryl (Damita) James, Roderick C. Wormbly & Cheryl L. Harding, Great-Nieces, Chequita D. James & Doria R. Wormbly, Great Nephews, Roderick C. Wormbly, Jr. & Dillon J. James, Brother-in-Law Chester Harding, Jr.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 15, 2019 to July 16, 2018
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.