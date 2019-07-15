|
In Loving Memory of our Brother on His Birthday, July 15th
Our hearts still ache in sadness, and secret tears still flow. What it meant to lose you, no one will ever know.
Happy Birthday!
Your Sisters, Johnnie M. Wormbly, & Cora A. James, Nephews & Niece, Daryl (Damita) James, Roderick C. Wormbly & Cheryl L. Harding, Great-Nieces, Chequita D. James & Doria R. Wormbly, Great Nephews, Roderick C. Wormbly, Jr. & Dillon J. James, Brother-in-Law Chester Harding, Jr.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 15, 2019 to July 16, 2018