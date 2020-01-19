|
Beloved Husband of Sandy; Loving Father of Marcia (Robert) Troy, Anthony, Joey (Pam) Neal; Cherished Grandfather of Michael, Kevin, Samantha, Britney, and Jessica; Beloved Son of the late Antoinette and the late Mike Carbonara; Dear brother of the late Alex (the late Rose), the late Pat (Antonette), and the late Michael (the late Velma) Carbonara; Fond uncle, brother-in-law, and friend of many. Visitation Sunday 3-6 at Lack and Sons Funeral Home, 9236 S Roberts Rd, Hickory Hills, IL 60457. Interment Private. Please omit flowers.
