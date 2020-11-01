Fred Love "Pete" Krehbiel,January 17, 1965 - Oct 19, 2020Chicago Philanthropist, Molex Executive Who Valued FamilyFred Love "Pete" Krehbiel died October 19 at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.Pete's career was with Molex Inc., a worldwide leading manufacturer of electronic, electrical, and fiber optic interconnection systems. He joined in 1981 as an intern, working in the summers throughout high school. After graduating from Dartmouth College with a Bachelor of Arts (1988) and a Bachelor of Science in engineering (1989), he joined Molex full time as a design engineer in the company's America's Region automotive division. In 1993 he was promoted to engineering manager of the division, where he led the product development team that won the largest connector contract in Molex history. In 1994 he was named to Molex's board of directors and earned the Molex Excellence in Product Design Award for the development of the family of Delco filtered headers.When Molex acquired Cardell Automotive in 1999, Pete relocated to Molex's new automotive division headquarters in Auburn Hills, Mich., and in 2000 was named division president. In 2007 he was promoted to vice president of product development and commercialization for Molex's new Global Divisions, and in 2009 he was named senior vice president of technology innovation. Pete retired from Molex when the company was sold in 2013-with more than 20 patents for his designs under his belt."Unlike many inventors Pete insisted on including every engineer on the patent, no matter how small their role," said his uncle, Fredrick A. Krehbiel, Molex Co-Chairman prior to its sale. "He always said it was a team effort, and he wanted the full team to receive the credit. He knew that having a name on a patent boosted your engineering career, and he helped so many build their careers."Many More AccomplishmentsPete's accomplishments stretch far beyond engineering. He was extremely family-focused and was a wonderful photographer, a combination that led him to produce a hardbound book of photographs commemorating the year's highlights of shared times together for each immediate and extended family member.Widely known for his generosity, he hosted numerous large annual events to benefit a host of charitable organizations. His truest love, however, was Chicago's Lurie Children's Hospital where he served on the hospital's Medical Center board for 16 years, beginning in 2004.Pete also cared deeply about children and their wellbeing. He was a beloved uncle to his nieces, nephews, and godchildren. Pete had a special talent in connecting with adults and kids through his very funny sense of humor and his ability to engage people of all ages.Pete had a zest for life and loved Chicago where he lived his entire life. He loved the architecture and cultural institutions of Chicago, and he also loved the city's fabulous food. But, apart from Chicago, his favorite place in the world was Lake Como, Italy, where he soaked in the Italian sun, culture, language, and food.A Rare CombinationPete was a talented and all-around athlete and an inquisitive reader. A competitive ski racer in high school and college, skiing remained a lifelong passion. He became a certified scuba diver in high school and earned his pilot's license in college. He loved cars as well as hunting with his father, tennis, water skiing, running, and road and mountain biking. He also enjoyed fun, social city sports, such as rollerblading, softball, kickball, and any other activity that gave him a chance to get together with family and friends. And, he was an avid reader of science, technology, and world affairs, and he especially loved science fiction.Pete is survived by his parents, John H. Krehbiel Jr. and Posy Krehbiel; John's wife, Karen Gray-Krehbiel; his brother, Yaz (Kate) Krehbiel; his sister Meg Krehbiel; his fiancé, Amy Halvorsen; and his nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his uncle Fred (Kay) Krehbiel and his close first cousins Liam (Karen) Krehbiel and their children and Jay (Silvia) Krehbiel and their children.A special acknowledgment from the Krehbiel family to Amy Halvorsen, who provided unwavering love and support to Pete throughout his illness, and the world-class care provided by Northwestern Hospital's extremely talented doctors and nurses who cared for Pete.Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only a small family service led by Father Wall was possible, which was held October 22, 2020 at Old St. Patrick's Church in Chicago.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Pete's name to Lurie Children's Foundation, attn: Erin Coleman, 225 E. Chicago Ave, Box 4, Chicago, Il 60611.Arrangements by CENTRAL CHAPELS-Chicago. Info., 773-581-9000.