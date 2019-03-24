Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
(847) 673-6111
Fred P. Ernst Obituary
Fred P. Ernst, age 96, formerly of Skokie. Veteran, U.S. Navy, World War II. Beloved husband of the late Eileen, nee Heinz; loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. Memorial Gathering, Monday, March 25, 2019, from 10 a.m. until time of Memorial Mass, 10:30 a.m., at St. Peter Catholic Church, 8100 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Urn Interment, St. Peter Catholic Cemetery, Skokie. Funeral information: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 24, 2019
