Fred P. Photos, age 85, of Schaumburg, originally from Routsi, Megalopolis Greece, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Sophie, nee Demetros, and loving father of Reverend Father Dean (Presbytera Georget) Photos and Maria (Harry) Secaras. Proud grandfather of John, Lauren, and Cynthia Secaras. Devoted son of the late Peter and the late Evdokia Photopoulos and dear brother of Andreas (June) and Chris Photopoulos and Tasia (Costa) Kondilas. Special uncle, cousin, Godfather and friend of many, here and in Greece. Family and friends may gather on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church, 133 S. Roselle Road, Palatine, IL 60067, for Visitation at 9:30 a.m. and Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Interment in Elmwood Cemetery, River Grove, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made in Fred's name to St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church. In observance of current restrictions, we are limited to 50 guests in church at a time for Visitation and social distancing and the use of face masks are mandatory. If you are not feeling well, it is recommended that you stay home and rest. Please visit www.stnectariosgoc.org
to watch the Funeral Service live. Online condolences can be given at jgadinamis.com
. Arranged by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, Ltd. 847-375-0095.