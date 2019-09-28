Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
(847) 478-1600
Service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Pollakov
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred Pollakov

Add a Memory
Fred Pollakov Obituary
Fred Pollakov, age 78, of Northbrook. Beloved husband and best friend of Karen Pollakov, nee Sternfeld; loving father of Laura Portnoy and Marni (Randy) Wozniak; devoted son of the late Meyer and Estelle Pollakov; cherished brother of Bill (Debbie) Pollakov; treasured uncle of Jennifer (Ernie Longoria) Pollakov, Michael (Amy) Pollakov, and Katie Pollakov; proud great uncle of Malakai Pollakov; special cousin and friend to many; also survived by Fred's extended family the Dorfmans and Dillons. Service Sunday, 10 am, at The Chapel, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Rd, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 (1 blk N. of Lake Cook Rd). Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the International Myeloma Foundation www.myeloma.org Info: The Goldman Funeral Group. www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Goldman Funeral Group
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Goldman Funeral Group
Download Now