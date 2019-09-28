|
|
Fred Pollakov, age 78, of Northbrook. Beloved husband and best friend of Karen Pollakov, nee Sternfeld; loving father of Laura Portnoy and Marni (Randy) Wozniak; devoted son of the late Meyer and Estelle Pollakov; cherished brother of Bill (Debbie) Pollakov; treasured uncle of Jennifer (Ernie Longoria) Pollakov, Michael (Amy) Pollakov, and Katie Pollakov; proud great uncle of Malakai Pollakov; special cousin and friend to many; also survived by Fred's extended family the Dorfmans and Dillons. Service Sunday, 10 am, at The Chapel, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Rd, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 (1 blk N. of Lake Cook Rd). Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the International Myeloma Foundation www.myeloma.org Info: The Goldman Funeral Group. www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 28, 2019