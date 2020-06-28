Fred R. Blumenhagen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Fred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fred R. "Hagen" Blumenhagen, age 78. Beloved husband of Janice Blumenhagen nee Kukla; loving father of Fred Blumenhagen, Kathy Blumenhagen, Amanda, and Michael; beloved son of the late Fred (Eleanor) Blumenhagen nee Couch; great grandfather of Chance; dear brother of Sharon Blumenhagen; brother-in-law of Lawrence (Joan) Kukla, Wayne Kukla, Barbara (Marcel) Bonano, the late Rosemary (Ronnie) Marcinkowski, and Christine Giec. Fred was a loving friend to many. Fred was a well renowned NHRA drag racer and continued his passion for racing cars up until the time of his death. Visitation will be Monday, June 29, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave. Norridge, IL 60706. Funeral services begin Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home until time of Chapel service at 10:00 a.m. Interment is private. Due to the current health guidelines, we are limited to 50 attendees at a time. We kindly ask that you quickly exit the funeral home after paying your respects to the family so that all visitors have an opportunity to enter. Please wear masks and use proper social distancing. For info 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
Send Flowers
JUN
30
Funeral service
09:00 AM
Cumberland Chapels
Send Flowers
JUN
30
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Cumberland Chapels
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cumberland Chapels
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved