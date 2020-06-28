Fred R. "Hagen" Blumenhagen, age 78. Beloved husband of Janice Blumenhagen nee Kukla; loving father of Fred Blumenhagen, Kathy Blumenhagen, Amanda, and Michael; beloved son of the late Fred (Eleanor) Blumenhagen nee Couch; great grandfather of Chance; dear brother of Sharon Blumenhagen; brother-in-law of Lawrence (Joan) Kukla, Wayne Kukla, Barbara (Marcel) Bonano, the late Rosemary (Ronnie) Marcinkowski, and Christine Giec. Fred was a loving friend to many. Fred was a well renowned NHRA drag racer and continued his passion for racing cars up until the time of his death. Visitation will be Monday, June 29, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave. Norridge, IL 60706. Funeral services begin Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home until time of Chapel service at 10:00 a.m. Interment is private. Due to the current health guidelines, we are limited to 50 attendees at a time. We kindly ask that you quickly exit the funeral home after paying your respects to the family so that all visitors have an opportunity to enter. Please wear masks and use proper social distancing. For info 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.