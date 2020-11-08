Fred R. Oberhauser, 85, of Arlington Heights, IL went to heaven on November 5th,2020. He was born in Chicago, IL on February 6th, 1935. He graduated from Northwestern University, received his bachelor's in communications later to obtain a job at Bankers Life & Casualty and was there for 42 years. He was married to his lovely wife Nancy (Nee) Eberhard. He was survived by his wife, Nancy and his son, Brian Oberhauser. Wake will be held at Apostal Lutheran Church, 10429 W. Fullerton Ave, Melrose Park, IL 60164 on, Monday, Nov.9th, at 10 AM following service at 11AM. In lieu of flowers-Donations to Apostal Lutheran Church.





