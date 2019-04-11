Fred (Freddy) was born on March 10th, 1950 in Hinsdale, IL to Frederick and Verla Regnery. Fred was a lifelong Chicagoan who loved all aspects of the Chicago business, sports and social community. His biggest passion was people. He had a curiosity in each person's story no matter their life circumstances. He embraced and appreciated people's quirks and approached each relationship with a kindness that reflected his fundamental interest in learning about others. A constant prankster, Fred's humor reminded us not to take life too seriously. He always considered himself the luckiest guy he knew for his family's wellbeing and for the close relationships he made throughout his life. He loved his family and was more proud of his three children than any other accomplishment in his life. Fred's favorite place to enjoy his friends and family was over a beer and a sunset at his Michigan home. His humble, genuine, and passionate approach to life will be greatly missed but honored by those close to him. Fred was preceded in death by his father Frederick and his mother Verla. He is survived by his wife Ying, his former spouse and mother of his three children Margaret (Peggy) Austin, his three children Frederick (Elizabeth), Geoffrey (Kerstin) and Lindsay (Brady), his eight grandchildren, and his sisters Gretchen Wallerich and Lynn Regnery. Services Private. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home Hinsdale. 630-323-0275 or www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary