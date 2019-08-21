|
|
Fred Robert "Bob" Flood passed away suddenly on Friday, August 16, 2019, at Edward Hospital in Naperville at the age of 89. Bob was born on May 23, 1930, in Rockford, Illinois, to Swedish immigrant parents John Arnold and Esther Viktoria Flood. In his early teens, Bob and his family moved from Rockford to Chicago's East Side neighborhood. On May 25, 1957, Bob married the love of his life, Lois Koche. In 1967, Bob and his family moved to Naperville, where they built a wonderful life full of family, friends, and community. Bob enjoyed a 37-year career with Commonwealth Edison, followed by an active retirement. He was an avid fisherman, golfer, and poker player. Bob's great legacy is the love, support, inspiration, and guidance he gave to family and friends.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Lois; his children Linda (Anthony) Brandys of Orland Park, David (Ellen Kuefler) Flood of Naperville, and Diane (William) Russell of Naperville; grandchildren Tracey Brandys, Erica Huff, Melissa (Jesus) Villa, Stephanie (Kevin) Allison, John Flood, and Christine (Tyler Kelley) Flood; 10 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and a wide network of friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Bengt Arnold Flood and John Leroy "Lee" Flood.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Northern Sky Theater, PO Box 273, Fish Creek, WI 54235. They can also be made online at https://boxoffice.printtixusa.com/northernsky/donate. Memorial Visitation: Friday, August 23rd 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. Memorial Service: Saturday, August 24th 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment is private. For more information please call 630-355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 21, 2019