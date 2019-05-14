Dr. Fred S. David, 92, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and uncle, passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon, May 11, 2019.Born Fritz Siegfried David in Hamm an der Sieg, Germany, on January 3, 1927, Fred lived through the traumatic events of Kristallnacht in November 1938 and was fortunate to escape shortly after with his parents, Karl and Irma (née Baer), and sister, Thea, to the United States. The family settled in Kansas City, Missouri, and eventually moved to a farm and returned to raising cattle.Fred served in the US Army Air Corps for three years, from 1945-1948, including some service in Germany. He attended University of Missouri, graduating in 1954, as a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM). Shortly after moving to Chicago for work, he met the lovely Ellie Davis (née Elvira Davidovits), a survivor of Auschwitz from the Carpathian Mountains (Czechoslovakia/Hungary), who had come to the US in 1948, graduated from high school and college, and become a chemist. They were married in 1955 and had 3 children. Together, they started McCormick Animal Hospital in Skokie, Illinois, which they ran successfully until selling it in 1986. In 1988, the couple moved to Los Angeles and acquired Valley Animal Hospital in Van Nuys. Fred then unretired and ran it successfully until 1997, at which point he sold the business but continued working there until actually retiring in 2012. He was a devoted, caring veterinarian for 58 years, working 7 days a week for nearly his entire career.He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Elvira David, and his sister, Dorothea (late Gary) Baum. Survived by his 3 children, all of Los Angeles: Debbie David and her husband Daniel Ben-Zvi; Mark David and his wife Debbie Ellerin; and Karen David. Cherished grandfather of Michael David, Rebecca David, Sarah Ben-Zvi, Joey Ben-Zvi, and Amy Ben-Zvi. Dear brother-in-law of Hedy (late Karl) Reisman. Beloved uncle.Funeral: 12 noon, Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in the chapel at Hillside Memorial Park, 6001 W. Centinela Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045. Rabbi Moshe Kesselman will officiate.Shiva (Memorial Week) at the David home Tuesday through Thursday from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm and Sunday from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm., with afternoon/evening Minyan services at 7:35 pm. Donations in his memory may be made to The Blue Card, 171 Madison Avenue, Suite #1405, New York, NY 10016 (bluecardfund.org), which provides direct financial assistance to needy Holocaust survivors. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary