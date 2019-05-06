Home

Fred Seifert

Fred Seifert Obituary
Retired pharmacist, born 1932 - died May 1, 2019. Graduated Lowell High School, 1950. Navy veteran. Survived 2 marriages and divorces. Had two children, David and Carla. Also survived by brother Sol, sister-in-law Elaine, and several nieces and nephews. Graduated law school and passed Bar exam in his 40's - then returned to lifetime in pharmacy after finding the legal profession too sordid to stay in. Owner/partner of the former Witt-Ross Pharmacy, Chicago, c. 1960-1993.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 6, 2019
