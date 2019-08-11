|
|
A long-time resident of Chicago, Fred passed in sleep July 13, 2019. Cremated July 20, he will be buried August 19, 2019, at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery at 11:30 in Elwood, Illinois. Fred is a veteran having served in US Air Force. Preceded in death by Irene, wife of 40 yrs; and by 3 older brothers: George Atushi (Shizuko), William Hideo (Cathy), and David Hiroshi (Lillian Sumi). Survived by two widowed sisters: Mae Clarence (Koji) and Grace Akiko(Charles). And brother James Isao (Barbara). All wives are still living--which is the weaker sex? He had 12 nieces, nephew, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Fred was especially close to Larry and his family. His quiet presence, friendship, and wry sense of humor will be missed. A memorial lunch will be at Moretti's at 6415 Dempster, Morton Grove at 1 P.M (847) 469-1200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 11, 2019