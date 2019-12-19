|
Fred Shurley Wood passed away peacefully on December 10, 2019, after a long battle with emphysema. He was 92. He leaves behind his wife of 59 years, Marvelle (Marvie) Wood, and his two daughters, Melissa (of Richmond, VA) and Amy (of Fox Lake), the Baboo to Fred's Dadoo.
Fred was born in Camden, Tennessee, and grew up in Huntington and Paris, TN, the only child of Fred and Izora Wood. He was a graduate of Murray State University and the University of Missouri-Columbia. He also attended the University of Tennessee, home of his beloved Vols, and was a passionate-and often disappointed-fan of the football team.
Fred had a long and successful career in advertising, preceded by a brief stint in the United States Army, where he worked in psychological warfare, and as a writer for the Sears catalogue, where many aspiring advertising copywriters got their start. In his advertising career, he worked for a number of agencies, including Clint Frank, Foote, Cone & Belding, Tatham-Laird & Kudner, and BBDO. Throughout his career, he resisted advances in technology, carrying a manual typewriter from office to office, eventually ordering his typewriter ribbons from a specialty store in New York. At the pinnacle of his career, he won both a Clio Award and a Silver Lion at the Cannes Film Festival for his humorous take on the cat food preferred by 3 out of 4 felines.
Outside of the office, Fred was an avid tennis player, most often with best friend Jack Handley. He loved old westerns and car chase movies, old-time comedy, and jazz music-especially Duke Ellington. He had fun driving his little red Honda Prelude around Northbrook, where he lived for 54 years. He had a quick wit, a kind heart, and a strong stubborn streak.
After his retirement, Fred had excellent health care from the VA of North Chicago, especially from PA Julia Kizhner. Unity Hospice was a great help to the family, as was Always Best Care.
Along with Marvie, Melissa, and Amy, Fred will be missed by Elmo Allam, his devoted caregiver, to whom the family is eternally grateful.
There will be no service. Donations in Fred's memory may be made to the or to any hospice organization.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 19, 2019