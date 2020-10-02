Fred St. Pierre, age 78 of Naperville, IL passed away peacefully, Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Edward Hospital of Naperville. He was born October 7, 1941 in Chicago, IL to his loving parents, George and Edith St. Pierre. Beloved husband of Rosemary St. Pierre, nee Mullane, wedded on September 19, 1964. Cherished dad of Lisa (Tom) Pavich and Michelle (Jim) Mondi. Adored papa of Lindsay (Adam) Nolte, Brittany, Alyssa Pavich, Colin, Luke, Nicole, and Brady Mondi. Beloved brother-in-law and uncle of many. Fred was a proud US Marine Corp Veteran. He was an active member of St. Margaret Mary Church and a long time Cress Creek Member of Naperville. Fred loved his career and he worked till the very end. Fred and Rose enjoyed their time with family on Sanibel Island, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Fred's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, 800-822-6344. Visitation: Sunday, October 4, 2020 3:00-6:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. Mass of Christian Burial: Monday, October 5th 11:00 AM at St. Margaret Mary Church 1450 Modaff Rd., Naperville, IL 60540. Interment will follow at SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery Mausoleum, Naperville, IL. For more info, please call 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com