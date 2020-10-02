1/2
Fred St. Pierre
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fred St. Pierre, age 78 of Naperville, IL passed away peacefully, Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Edward Hospital of Naperville. He was born October 7, 1941 in Chicago, IL to his loving parents, George and Edith St. Pierre. Beloved husband of Rosemary St. Pierre, nee Mullane, wedded on September 19, 1964. Cherished dad of Lisa (Tom) Pavich and Michelle (Jim) Mondi. Adored papa of Lindsay (Adam) Nolte, Brittany, Alyssa Pavich, Colin, Luke, Nicole, and Brady Mondi. Beloved brother-in-law and uncle of many. Fred was a proud US Marine Corp Veteran. He was an active member of St. Margaret Mary Church and a long time Cress Creek Member of Naperville. Fred loved his career and he worked till the very end. Fred and Rose enjoyed their time with family on Sanibel Island, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Fred's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, 800-822-6344. Visitation: Sunday, October 4, 2020 3:00-6:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. Mass of Christian Burial: Monday, October 5th 11:00 AM at St. Margaret Mary Church 1450 Modaff Rd., Naperville, IL 60540. Interment will follow at SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery Mausoleum, Naperville, IL. For more info, please call 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
5
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved