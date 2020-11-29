1/
Fred W. Poppe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fred W. Poppe, U.S. Army Veteran, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at the age of 87. Beloved Husband of Donna for 60 years. Devoted Father of Sandra (Greg) Kipper, Susana Poppe, and Sally "Alex" Poppe. Loving Son of the late Gustav and the late Paula Poppe. Loving Grandfather of David Hori, and James Kipper. Dear Uncle of many.

Through his love of sailing, Fred made many friendships in the boating community. Fred enjoyed serving as the Past Commodore of the Burnham Park Yacht Club, Past Commodore of The Chicago Yachting Association, Past President of the National Boating Federation, and Past Chairman of The Chicago Christmas Ship. He also served as Treasurer for the Westchester Public Library. Fred generously contributed his time to many organizations throughout his lifetime.

All funeral services for Fred will remain private because of COVID. Arrangements for Fred have been entrusted to Russo's Hillside Chapels. For additional information please call (708) 449-5300. Please visit Fred's personal tribute website at www.russohillsidechapels.com and sign his guestbook.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Russo's Hillside Chapels
4500 Roosevelt Road
Hillside, IL 60162
708.449.5300
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved