Fred W. Poppe, U.S. Army Veteran, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at the age of 87. Beloved Husband of Donna for 60 years. Devoted Father of Sandra (Greg) Kipper, Susana Poppe, and Sally "Alex" Poppe. Loving Son of the late Gustav and the late Paula Poppe. Loving Grandfather of David Hori, and James Kipper. Dear Uncle of many.
Through his love of sailing, Fred made many friendships in the boating community. Fred enjoyed serving as the Past Commodore of the Burnham Park Yacht Club, Past Commodore of The Chicago Yachting Association, Past President of the National Boating Federation, and Past Chairman of The Chicago Christmas Ship. He also served as Treasurer for the Westchester Public Library. Fred generously contributed his time to many organizations throughout his lifetime.
All funeral services for Fred will remain private because of COVID. Arrangements for Fred have been entrusted to Russo's Hillside Chapels. For additional information please call (708) 449-5300. Please visit Fred's personal tribute website at www.russohillsidechapels.com
and sign his guestbook.