Born in 1935 of Albany, CA, Fred Hess Sr of River Forest, IL died on May 8, 2020. He was the only child of Rev. Fred and Pauline Hess. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann and child Fred Jr.. He later moved to St. Louis, MO where he graduated from Lutheran High School. He then enlisted in US Army during the Korean War and served in the United States and Germany. Upon his discharge, he worked for Trans World Airlines (TWA) in Passenger Sales in Germany, South Bend, IN and the Chicagoland area. He worked for TWA for over forty years. He and his wife were married on August 1, 1964 in St. Louis, Mo. Their only child, Fred was born in 1967. Fred had a passion for travel. He and his family travelled extensively to the US, Europe, Africa and Asia. He loved to read about history and archeology. He was know for his sense of humor, warm smile and love of family. Funeral services will not be held. His ashes will be buried in a family plot in Missouri. Donations may be given to the Alzheimer's Association.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 15, 2020.