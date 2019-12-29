Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Korbus, Fred William, age 97, of Germantown, WI, formerly of Chicago, IL. Preceded in death by his wife Marilyn Ruth. Survived by his children Janet (Richard) Gnat, Robert and Wayne (D'Lane). Cherished grandpa of Sandy (Chad), Terry (Adam), Dustin, Megan, Lauren, and 4 great-grandchildren. World War II Navy fighter pilot recalled during Korean War, LCDR U.S. Naval Reserves, civil engineer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Member Naval Air Station Glenview flying club. Loved the outdoors; avid pilot, skier, swimmer, hiker, traveler. A celebration of his life will take place on Saturday, January 4 at Malec & Sons Funeral Home, 6000 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago from 9:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to () appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 29, 2019
