Fred William Langer
Fred William Langer, age 90 years, died peacefully at home on Monday morning, November 23. Loving husband of 64 years to a wonderful wife Barbara. Beloved father of Fred (Cary), James, Debbie (George), Cindy (Mike), Laura (Dan), and John (Tricia). Cherished grandpa of Kelly (Tim), Lindsey (Eric), Lauren, Ryan (Lauren), Chris, Evan, Jacqueline, Nathan, Alex, Brandon, Tom, Jacob, Steve, Chloe, and Mikayla and great grandpa to Cooper. Devoted brother and dear uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Loyal 55+ year member of the Sprinkler Fitters' Local 281. Proud veteran of the Army 3rd Armored Division, served in Korean War. His love and generosity will be missed. Donations to be sent in Fred's honor to https://www.helpaveteran.org/donate.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 26, 2020.
