Freda (Kushner) Mushlin
Freda Mushlin, nee Kushner, age 97. Dearly beloved wife of the late Jack for 65 years; devoted mother of Elise (Paul) Rosen, Gary (Okki) Mushlin, Phillip (Marsha) Mushlin and Clarice Mushlin; loving grandmother of Jeremy (Melanie), Sheri, Brian, Michelle, Jennifer, Rebecca (Justin), Rachel (Jonny) and Sara and great-grandchildren Claire, Nathaniel, Natalie and Jack.. Dear sister of Norman (the late Dorothy) Kushner and the late Joseph (survived by Frances) Kushner. Fond aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. A private funeral service is necessary, however family and friends that can't attend may view the funeral at Freda's webpage on

www.mitzvahfunerals.com Monday June 1, 2020, 10:30 AM live, or any time after the funeral. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Freda's name to the charity of your choice. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals 630-MITZVAH 630-648-9824



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.
