After a life of 'always doing everything around here,' Frederic G. Hogan passed away peacefully at home on Friday, August 9, surrounded by his devoted family. Fred was a loving husband to Mary Beth (nee Barry) for 48 years and proud father to their children Tim (Heather) Hogan, Colleen (Ryan) Kelly, and Katie Hogan (Matthew Jaffe). He was an adoring 'Papa' to his ten grandchildren Finn, Katie, Sadie, and William Hogan; Owen, Elizabeth, and Jack Kelly; and Caroline, Maggie, and Emma Jaffe. He was a caring brother to Carol (Paul) Hickey, Peggy (Wayne) Fleit, Terry Hogan, Jim (Joan) Conway, Peggy Haggerty, Bernie (the late Mary) Conway, Patrick (Jan) Hogan, and the late Don (the late Carolyn) Hogan; cousin to Robin Rumpf; and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Fred was an All-American swimmer at the University of Wisconsin and a proud member (and bar-builder) of the Sigma Chi fraternity. After graduating, Fred attended Notre Dame Law School and became a lawyer, but his passion was woodworking. It was one of many hobbies to which he was fully devoted. From sailing to fishing to skiing, Fred loved adventure and sailed across the Atlantic on a much-too-small boat. He was a verbose teller of tales; some tall, none short. A loyal friend to many, Fred cherished his Chicago roots and was a longtime board member at Marillac St. Vincent. Visitation will be Thursday, August 15 from 2-4 p.m, funeral Mass at 4 p.m. at Holy Family Church, 1080 W. Roosevelt Rd, Chicago. Private interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Marillac St. Vincent Family Services (marillacstvincent.org) are appreciated. Funeral info: 708-383-3191 or drechslerbrownwilliams.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 13, 2019