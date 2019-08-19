Home

Matz Funeral Home
3440 N. Central Avenue
Chicago, IL 60634
773-545-5420
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Matz Funeral Home
3440 N. Central Avenue
Chicago, IL 60634
Lying in State
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
4939 W. Montrose Ave.
Chicago, IL
Frederick C. Warkenthien, age 85, of Chicago passed away August 17, 2019. Loving husband of the late Joan (nee Kuester) who passed away August 18, 2005; dear father of Robert M. (Jeanine), and Richard C. ( Pam Gonzalez); proud grandfather of Amanda (Fiancee Andrew Stoll), Dustin, Bobby, Laura, Jacob, Daniel,and Stephen; great-grandfather of Espin and Henrik; fond brother of Dan (Carol) and the late Janet (the late Stanley) Obuchowski. Mr. Warkenthien retired as Superintendent of Graphic Arts Finishing Co. Visitation Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 3-9 pm at Matz Funeral Home, 3440 N. Central Ave., Chicago. Lying in state Wednesday from 9am until service time 10 am at St. John Lutheran Church, 4939 W. Montrose, Ave., Chicago. Interment Ridgewood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John Lutheran Church appreciated. For info: (773) 545-5420 or www.matzfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 19, 2019
