Frederick C. "Fred" Welke Jr.

Frederick C. "Fred" Welke, Jr. 81, of Streamwood since 1974, passed away peacefully May 20, 2019. Fred was the beloved husband of Agnesanne (nee Murray); loving father of Jim, Beth, John and the late Freddy; cherished son of Frederick C. Welke, Sr. and Elizabeth; dear brother of Charles W. (Janet); many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation Thursday May 23, 3:00p.m. – 9:00p.m. at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory 1640 Greenmeadows Blvd (at Barrington Road) Streamwood/Schaumburg. Funeral Friday 10:15a.m. to St. John the Evangelist Church Mass 11:00a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Park. In lieu of flowers Mass intentions would be appreciated. For info (630)289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 22, 2019
