Frederick Davis Keady, 75, passed away at his home outside of Chicago on September 14, 2019. A memorial service will take place on Friday November 8, 2019 at 2pm at the Unitarian Church of Evanston at 1330 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL 60201. Mr. Keady was born on June 5, 1944 in Chicago to Patricia Davis. His father, 2nd Lieutenant Frederick Davis, lost his life flying a B-24 Liberator against Nazi facilities in Austria on November 2, 1943. Mr. Keady graduated from Loyola Academy in Wilmette, IL where he was a competitive swimmer. He got a scholarship to Case Institute of Technology in Cleveland, Ohio where he earned an Engineering degree. After working in automotive manufacturing, he earned a MBA from Harvard University. Following graduation, he worked in management consulting before moving back to Chicago and working in the energy sector where he stayed for the ensuing decades. Mr. Keady had diverse interests including family, gardening, and the opera as well as a love of working on school or scouting projects with his kids. He travelled extensively in Europe and Asia and loved to experience other cultures' arts and cuisine. Mr. Keady is survived by his wife and four children as well as seven brothers and sisters.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 20, 2019