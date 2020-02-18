|
|
Frederick F. McGinn, age 96, of Mt. Prospect. Beloved husband of the late Catherine T. McGinn. Loving father of John (Patty) McGinn, Janet (James) McGinn-Kadlec, Timothy (Susan Marren) McGinn. Cherished grandfather of Andrew, Alexander, Aidan, and James McGinn. Fond uncle of many. Veteran of World War II, bravely fought in the Battle of the Bulge.
Memorial visitation Friday, 9:00 A.M. until Funeral Mass, 10:30 A.M. at St. Raymond de Penafort Church, Elmhurst Rd. (Rt. 83) at Lincoln St., Mount Prospect. Inurnment Queen of Heaven Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Fred's name may be made to The Veterans of Foreign Wars, VFW<" + 'img' + " src='" + adImpUrl + "' style='width:1px; height:1px; display:inline; margin:0px; padding:0px' />");
}());
.org" target="_new" rel="nofollow">www..org
Information call 847-255-7800 or friedrichsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 18, 2020