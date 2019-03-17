Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Frederick Fellendorf
Frederick Fellendorf Jr.

Frederick Fellendorf Jr. Obituary
Frederick Fellendorf Jr., 96, longtime resident of Lisle, at rest March 13, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Helen, nee Crump. Loving father of Frederick Fellendorf, Ann (James) Williams, Alicia (Michael) Craven, and Paul (Stephanie) Fellendorf. Cherished grandfather of 6 and great grandfather of 4. Proud veteran of the U.S. Army Air Corps where he was a First Lieutenant Pilot serving in Europe during WWII. He was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Lisle, where he was a devout Christian who loved the Lord and his family. Visitation Tuesday 9 AM until time of service 11 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church 1101 Kimberly Way, Lisle. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers donation to Trinity Lutheran Church would be appreciated. Info. (630) 964-9392.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2019
