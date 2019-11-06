|
|
Frederick (Fred) G. Minchk, age 82 of Barrington, IL passed away on November 4, 2019.
Born in Prairie du Chien, WI on August 31 1937, he graduated from Campion High School (Prairie du Chien) and St. Louis University.
Beloved husband to late Sally (nee Mapes) for 38 years & Eileen (nee Ray) for 21 years.
Loving son of the late Lee and Marguerite (nee Gaulke) Minchk.
Devoted Dad to Marilyn (Carl) Cepuran , Michael (Rita) Minchk, Jean (Ron) DiMonte, Linda (Chris) Ray, and Kevin (Mary) Minchk.
Loving Papa to Eric (Leah) Cepuran, Carolyn (Brian) Finley, Tony (Cheryl) DiMonte, Laura (Joshua) Kulow, Lauren (Josh) Yergler, Kristin (Kody) Alexander, Gordon (Samantha) Cepuran, Sarah (Danny) Berge, Rebecca (Steven) Crawford, Dan Minchk, Hannah Ray, Ethan Cepuran, Grace DiMonte, and Maddie Minchk.
Loving Great Papa to Hudson, Owen, Avery, Emery, Emma Jean, Hazel, Kamden, Eliza, Kadence, Nora, Leif, Tucker, and one still on the way.
Loving brother to MaryLee (late Joe) Pedretti, Patricia (Richard) Shepherd, Tom (late Shirley) Minchk, and Bill (Ellen) Minchk. Fond uncle, great uncle, and great, great uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Worked for Kemper Insurance for 37 years, retired as the CEO of the NATLSCO in 1996.
He was a lifetime Green Bay Packers fan, enjoyed collecting baseball cards, fishing, hunting, golfing, and being outside and working in his yard, traveling and attending the ballet, opera, and symphony. He loved watching his children and grandchildren compete in baseball, basketball, field hockey, football, horse shows, soccer, softball, speedskating, track & field, and volleyball as well as perform in ballet, band, choir, orchestra, and theater. He generously gave of his time to things he loved like AWANA Clubs and coaching baseball. He was a man of great integrity.
He was the most amazing and loving father and Papa. He was a man of great faith and traveled to the Philippines and Hong Kong to share the gospel. We are thankful that his suffering is over but rejoice that He is in the presence of His Savior, where one day we will join him.
Psalm 91:2 I will say of the LORD, He is my refuge and my fortress: my God; in Him will I trust.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Operation Christmas Child at samaritanspurse.org
Visitation will be Friday, November 8th from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. and Saturday, November 9th from 9:00 A.M. till time of service at 10:00 A.M. at Morizzo Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2550 West Hassell Road, (Northeast corner of Barrington Road), Hoffman Estates, IL. 60169. Interment Evergreen Cemetery in Barrington.
For further information please contact the Morizzo Funeral Directors at 847.752.6444.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 6, 2019