Fred G. Steingraber, born July 7, 1938, died suddenly at Medical University of South Carolina, in Charleston, SC on July 4, 2019 of a Stage 4 glioblastoma, with his wife and children by his side, and with his favorite Motown music playing.



While his professional accomplishments are numerous and his philanthropic contributions many, his personal relationships superseded everything. Fred was regarded as an exceptionally generous man, husband, and father.



Over nearly four decades at the firm, Fred rose through the ranks to become A.T. Kearney's chief executive officer from 1983 until 2001, a period that coincided with some of the firm's greatest growth: a revenue increase from $30 million to $1.5 billion; and a geographical footprint that increased from 15 offices to 68 globally, covering 40 countries.



Throughout his career Fred was passionate about giving back to the business and academic communities. He served on dozens of boards for both corporations and nonprofit organizations and was an active Indiana University alumnus.



When Fred was asked what he enjoyed most in life, he said: "My greatest joy in life has been my supportive family-beautiful wife, children, and now grandchildren. I have also enjoyed being a builder in business, in not-for-profit organizations, in people, and homes and gardens. It is especially rewarding to learn that the time, effort, and financial support provided has been helpful to others."



Fred is survived by his wife, Veronika, their two children Karla (Derick) and Fred, Jr. (Mary), and three grandchildren Sebastian, Astrid, and Abigail.



A private family memorial service will be held in the fall. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Maine Community Youth Assistance Foundation (mcyaf.com) and/or the Greater Chicago Food Depository (chicagofoodbank.org).



More information on Fred Steingraber's legacy may be found at https://www.atkearney.com/atkearney-blog/article/?/a/remembering-fred-g-steingraber. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 19, 2019