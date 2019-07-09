|
|
Frederick G. Waldschmidt, DDS, passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family July 7, 2019. Age 92. Late of Homewood. Beloved husband of Doris A. Waldschmidt nee Pusateri for 64 years. Dear father of Frederick (Nancy) Waldschmidt, Susan (Scott) Sample, Maria Waldschmidt, Sally (Michael) MacDonald, Jon (Aileen) Waldschmidt, Kathy Waldschmidt and Anthony (Jennifer) Waldschmidt. Cherished grandfather of Thomas, Jack, Luke, Zach Christian, and the late Jon Trent Waldschmidt, and Sara, Mark, Laura MacDonald. Loving brother of Doris Mae Waldschmidt and the late Vera Waldschmidt. Survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Dr. Waldschmidt was a dedicated dentist serving his patients for over 55 years. He was a graduate of Thornton Township High School and Northwestern University School of Dentistry. He was a U.S. Army veteran having served at Walter Reed Army Hospital in Washington, D.C during the Korean War. Resting at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 Dixie Hwy. Homewood, IL Wednesday, July 10th from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral, Thursday, July 11th, 9:30 a.m. to St. Joseph Church, 17951 Dixie Hwy. Homewood. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment pending at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Memorials to veterans groups or animal shelters would be appreciated. www.tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 9, 2019