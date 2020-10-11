Frederick Goss Tuttle, Jr., (85), of Chicago, IL died October 8, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. A former newspaperman and public relations manager, he more recently was co-owner of several gift shops-Twigges of Galena, IL, and Twigges of Red Wing, LLC, in Red Wing, MN-and the DeZoya House Bed & Breakfast in Galena, IL. Mr. Tuttle was born November 27, 1934, in Oak Park, Illinois, the son of Frederick G. Tuttle and Lydia Sprenger Tuttle. He was reared in LaGrange and LaGrange Park, Illinois, where he attended local schools, being graduated in 1952 from Lyons Township High School. He attended the University of Colorado, Boulder, where he joined the Phi Kappa Psi social fraternity, later serving as chapter president, and was elected to the Sigma Delta Chi professional journalism fraternity. He was editor of the Colorado Daily student newspaper in 1955-56. He received his B.A. degree from the University of Colorado in 1956. Mr. Tuttle joined the editorial staff of the Citizen Newspapers, LaGrange, in 1956, becoming editor in 1959, and several years later, publisher. He acquired ownership of The Citizen in 1966 and sold his newspaper interests in 1972. He co-founded CompuComp Corp., now of Westchester, IL, and after a brief association, joined Montgomery Ward & Co. in 1973, where he served in several public relations and employee training positions until 1988. Subsequently, in 1991, he directed his interest toward real estate development and management with his partner, James J. Zalewski. He and Mr. Zalewski, with whom he lived and worked since 1976, established retail businesses and the DeZoya House Bed and Breakfast. Mr. Tuttle was active in community affairs, including Rotary International; LaGrange Area Chamber of Commerce; Southwest Suburban Mental Health Association; Community Memorial General Hospital Associate Board; the Jaycees; Emmanuel Episcopal Church, LaGrange, where he served as a member of the vestry; and All Saints Episcopal Church, Western Springs, where he also served as a vestry member and as warden of the parish. He served as a director and president of Chase House, an agency of Episcopal Charities. In 1989, he was elected to the board of directors of The Archeus Foundation, a non-profit provider of employee assistance programs. Upon moving to Chicago in 1973, he became an active member of the Cathedral Church of St. James, where he served variously as a member of the Cathedral Chapter and as chair of the Worship Commission and the Music Committee. He also attended Grace Episcopal Church , Galena, where he served as a member of the Worship Committee. On November 24, 1956, he married the former Jeanne Adele Dondanville of Western Springs, IL. The couple divorced in 1972. Mr. Tuttle is survived by four children from that marriage: Margaret G. Tuttle (Thomas Quinn, deceased), Princeton, NJ; Frederick G. Tuttle, III (Sarah Tuttle), Laguna Niguel, CA; Amy B. Wright (Emerick Woods), Sunnyvale, CA; and Miriam E. Lampert (William Lampert), of LaGrange Park, IL. He is also survived by two granddaughters, Victory Adele and Genevieve Elizabeth Lampert and a grandson, Nathan Henry Quinn. He is preceded in death by his life partner, James J. Zalewski, and his sister, Lynn Tuttle Elliott, Phoenix, AZ. A private burial will be held at Bronswood Cemetery, Oak Brook. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home at 708-352-6500 or HJFunerals.com
