|
|
Frederick H. Figge, Jr.; age 85; USA Navy Veteran; of LaGrange Park. Beloved husband of Beverly M. Figge for a wonderful 63 years. Loving father of Dori (JR) Hobbs, Ann (Torben) Luth, Jane (John "Jed") Duncan and Fred (Carolyn) Figge. Devoted grandfather of John (Megan), Eric (Molly), Jackson, Nina, Masha and Katia Hobbs; Tim, Michael and Julie Kanter, Carsten and Mia Luth; Kyle, Cole and Grace Duncan; and Freddy, Christopher and Owen Figge. Frederick was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Dorothy. Fond uncle and friend of many. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Dole Hall of Plymouth Place, 315 N. LaGrange Rd., LaGrange Park. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside: 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2019