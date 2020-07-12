Fr. Frederick "Fred" J. Deters, S.J., July 5, 2020, Age 83. A Jesuit for over 65 years. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was the son of the late Frederick J. and Frances (Hoover) Deters. He is survived by nephews and nieces and their families; Joseph & Sheryl Schappert, Thomas & Debbie Schappert, Sister Maria Therese Schappert, SND, John & Lenore Schappert, Mary McKenzie and Frances & Daniel Lee. And many great nephews and nieces. His two sisters and brother-in-laws predeceased him; Mary Ellen & Joseph Schappert and Joanne & Craig Byrne.
Fr. Fred entered the Society of Jesus on September 1, 1954 at Milford, Ohio. He was ordained on June 8, 1967 at the Jesuit School of Theology in North Aurora, Illinois and took final vows on April 22, 1976 at Loyola University Chicago. He earned a Doctorate of Sacred Theology from Catholic University of America (1973).
His earlier years of ministry were spent teaching history at St. Xavier High School in Cincinnati (1962-1964). After ordination, Fred spent seven years teaching Theology at Loyola University Chicago (1973-1980). After this, he spent time directing retreats at Milford Retreat Center (1980-1981) and the Jesuit Retreat House in Parma, Ohio (1981-1982). Beginning in 1982, Fred transitioned into hospital chaplaincy where, for over 30 years, he used his gifts of listening, empathy, and caring for others. He was a chaplain at Loyola University Medical Center (1982-1994) and St. Francis Hospital in Beech Grove, Indiana (1995-2013). Fred was missioned to Colombiere Center in 2013 to perform service for the Jesuit community.
Fred was very active in the Colombiere Jesuit community. As the house chaplain/campus minister, he offered Mass, brought Communion to those "room-bound" and anointed many of the sick over the past 6-7 years. He also regaled us with his wonderful piano playing at many meals with his unique mixture of show tunes, hymns, and popular. His kindness toward all was remarkable. We will miss him very much.
A Funeral Mass and burial will be held privately at Colombiere Center in Clarkston, MI. The recording of the Vigil Service and Funeral Mass will be available on Youtube for viewing after July 12. Please type in "Fr. Frederick Deters" in the Youtube search field at the webpage.
Condolences may be sent to his niece: Frances Lee, 312 Hazelwood Dr, Fort Wright KY 41001.
Memorial gifts to support the Jesuits may be made to the USA Midwest Jesuits, 1010 N. Hooker St., Chicago, IL 60642. Visit www.jesuitsmidwest.org
to read full obituary, sign guestbook, or make an online memorial gift. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 362-2500.
View obituary and share memories at AJDesmond.com